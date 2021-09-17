HANNIBAL — Hannibal came into Friday night’s game at Porter Stadium against the Fulton Hornets looking to keep the momentum going and earn their first win in the conference and did just so, coming away with a lopsided 62-12 win.
Hannibal took no time in finding the end zone when Markhal Humphrey took the kickoff 80 yards down the field to get the Pirates on the scoreboard.
Fulton took their possession to try and get something going, but unfortunately a flag on the play for 12 men on the field caused the Hornets to punt away the ball.
Pirates would take over and once again would go to work. Humphrey would get the momentum going for the Pirates with some carries. Aneyas Williams would get a few carriers to help the Pirates. Quarterback Courtland Watson would eventually find the end zone for the Pirates on a QB keeper seven-yard run giving the Pirates a 14-0 lead.
The Hornets would take over the ball, however, once again their offense would be stopped with a quick three-and-out and would punt the ball. Williams would run the punt back for a 55-yard run touchdown for the Pirates giving the Pirates a 21-0 lead.
Fulton once again would be stopped by the Pirates when a pass intended for Tyreion Logan would be intercepted by Tyler Hardy and into the end zone for a touchdown.
“We came out with the mentality to win and we did just that,” Hardy said. “The interception changed our momentum and got us fired up in my opinion.”
Pirates would not capitalize on the extra point but would lead 27-0. Fulton would have no luck with their next possession of the ball.
Pirates would need seven plays to find the end zone with Humphrey on a one-yard run touchdown thanks to the help of Williams and Watson runs, and the defense of the Hornets with a horse collar penalty. Pirates would lead at the end of the quarter 34-0.
“I had a great time tonight helping my team,” Humphrey said. “I haven’t played running back in two years and came back tonight and did an outstanding job. We came out with the mentality of put our foot on the gas and keep it going. We just need to keep practicing and playing hard.”
Pirates kept pounding away at the Hornets. Humphrey would continue to carry the ball and gain yardage for the Pirates. Pirates on third down with 23 yards to go was able to get a first down with a 33-yard pass from Watson to Williams.
Three plays later the Pirates found the end zone again with Humphrey on a 27-yard run to take a 41-0. Hannibal would dominate this half of the game. Hornets would have no luck with their possession and punt the ball away.
The Pirates would take advantage of this and continue to run the ball down the field. Watson would connect to John Clubine with a 19-yard pass to get things going. One play later Williams would find the end zone for the Pirates with a 21-yard run and a 48-0 lead.
The Fulton offense could have no luck getting anything going. Hornets would punt the ball and Williams would run the ball 52 yards to the Hornets 10-yard line. In the next play Humphrey finds the end zone for the Pirates on a 10-yard run giving the Pirates a 55-0.
Fulton was stopped short on their next possession when they fumbled, and Kane Wilson would recover the fumble for the Pirates. Pirates would then find the end zone within minutes with Hardy on a 45-yard run going into halftime with a 62-0 lead.
Pirates dominated the first half of the game against the Hornets. The 62-0-point lead during the second half enforced play to be played with a running clock.
On the Hornets first possession of the third quarter, the Hornets were able to find the end zone with a 16-yard pass to Walker Gohring giving the Pirates a 62-6 lead. Extra point would be no good.
Waylon Anders would go in as quarterback for the Pirates. Pirates’ offense would not be able to get anything going. After Fulton ended the Pirates run of 62 straight points, the Hornets were able to find the end zone again with Brynn Bynum giving the Pirates a 62-12 lead. Once again extra point would be no good.
Defensively, Williams and Kaiser Greenwell led the way with several tackles.
Watson went 4-for-5 for 75 yards passing. Aneyas Williams led with two catches for 48 yards. Humphrey led the way 13 rushes for 122 yards and 3 touchdowns with a long run of 27 yards.
Hannibal (4-0) will play the Bulldogs at Mexico (4-0) on Friday, Sept. 24 in the Pirates next game.
Pirates head coach Jeff Gschwender said Hannibal played a great game.
“We came out hot, fast, and didn’t let up until we got some younger guys in,” Gschwender said. “We have a lot of depth with skill positions where we can move guys around quite a bit, different spots. We are pleased with the unselfish work ethic in games. Now we just work hard, focus on technique, clean up what we do and get ready for Mexico.”