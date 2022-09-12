HANNIBAL -- Hannibal stays undefeated in the young season with a win over Wentzville Holt at Korf Gymnasium on Monday.
The Lady Pirates won in three straight sets -- 25-11, 26-24, 25-23.
HANNIBAL -- Hannibal stays undefeated in the young season with a win over Wentzville Holt at Korf Gymnasium on Monday.
The Lady Pirates won in three straight sets -- 25-11, 26-24, 25-23.
Although it was a Hannibal sweep, the final two sets were hard-fought victories.
"We seem to get in this tendency to come out strong and win our first set and then they kind of think they have it and let up our momentum on our side," said Hannibal head coach Megan Phillips. "They had nine hitting errors in that second set to start off with. Those sets like that, we still have to come out strong and play our game."
During that second set, Phillips called a timeout to allow Hannibal to regroup.
"The way that they play as a team is not like a team I've ever seen before," Phillips said. "They are able to pick each other up and move on from mistakes instead of letting it eat away on them. They were kind of able to pull out of that."
Junior setter Ashlyn Hess had a team-high 16 set assists and three aces.
Senior setter Nora Hark had eight kills, nine set assists, one ace and eight digs.
Sophomore outside hitter Abbie Martin had four kills, two aces and a team-high 14 digs.
"Abbie Martin is a good all-around player for us," Phillips said. "She had 14 digs tonight coming out of the back row. She's one that not much gets by her in the back row. That's what we really need."
Junior middle blocker Courtney Locke had five kills and three blocks.
Senior outside hitter Kate Maune had nine kills, nine digs and one block.
Junior libero Courtney Locke had 11 digs.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won it two sets -- 25-18, 25-14.
Kegan Greening had 14 digs, while Zanie Terrill had 12 set assists and three kills. Malia Stolte had six kills, nine set assists and 10 digs. Ava Turner had nine digs and two kills.
Hannibal (4-0) will play at Hickman (9-4-1) in its next game on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
"We know they have a great blocker and they have a great outside hitter," Phillips said. "They'll have film to watch. Just work on playing as a team and making sure we are getting our block there on the outside."
The Lady Pirates will then at Mexico (2-3) on Thursday and compete in the Rockwood Summit Tournament on Saturday.
"We are in St. Charles on Saturday for a tournament and we get to see some of our district teams there," Phillips said. "So just being able to see what kind of competition we have to look forward to in the postseason is (beneficial)."
