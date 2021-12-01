HANNIBAL -- Hannibal opened up its wrestling season on Wednesday night at Korf Gymnasium in a triangular match with Helias Catholic and Warrenton.
The Pirates finished with one win and one loss, with numerous wrestlers missing due to the football team's postseason run.
"I thought we came out and looked decent," said Hannibal head coach Jacob Borgmeyer. "Obviously some things to work on. The kids came out and wrestled hard and we looked pretty good on our feet."
The Pirates won their first match against Warrenton by the score of 37-27.
Hannibal wrestlers Tristen Essig (113) and Nathan Messina (152) defeated Warrenton's Jeremiah Kassing (113) and Anthony Lombardo (152) by fall.
Hannibal freshman Lucas Hudson (160) won his debut match over Warrenton's Peyton Nelson by a 9-3 decision.
Pirates sophomore Reign Creech (113) defeated Warrenton's Manny McCauley by a 11-0 decision.
Borgmeyer said his varsity and junior varsity team did a good job against the Warriors.
"To get a win against a team after giving up six forfeits, I thought we did pretty well," Borgmeyer said. "Everyone came out and took care of business. Reign looked pretty dominant, especially on his feet. Tristen was pretty dominant. We had a freshman in our lineup that came out and got a big win that I was pretty proud of."
Hannibal did not have the same luck in their second match against Helias, losing 52-16.
Pirates sophomore Cody Culp (126) defeated Helias' Garrett Ickes by fall.
Essig won a 11-7 decision over Carter Prenger, Trevor Wilson (170) won a 10-0 decision over Drake Perkins and Creech won a 6-0 decision over Aleksandr Cageaga.
"Helias is a very good team and they are very well coached," Borgmeyer said. "We gave up a lot of points. There were some close matches that we gave up some things that maybe we shouldn't of. Just being young and a little inexperienced."
Helias defeated Warrenton 60-24 in the first match of the night.
Next up for Hannibal (1-1) is the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Friday will be the girls tournament that will start at 5 p.m., while the boys tournament is on Saturday and starts at 9 a.m.
"We only have two days of practice and that's just getting the body right, getting the weight under control and focusing on some minor details while we are wrestling," Borgmeyer said. "Not a lot of time to fix between meets."
