QUINCY -- Ties are not something that happen very often in tennis.
Due to unusual circumstances, Hannibal tied with Quincy Notre Dame 4-4 in Thursday's boys tennis match.
"This match could have gone either way," said Hannibal head coach Tony Kuse. "Both teams came together after the injury and showed some great sportsmanship."
In the No. 2 doubles match, there was an injury that stopped play in the super tiebreaker, causing the tie.
The two teams split in singles play 3-3.
QND's Marko Cucuk defeated Hannibal's Karson Westhoff, Hannibal's Parker Terrill defeated QND's Alex Strong, QND's Colin Larson defeated Hannibal's Gabe Foster, QND's Daniel Dyer defeated Hannibal's A.J. Herrin, Hannibal's Zane Lomax defeated QND's Aden Smith and Hannibal's Jace Lee defeated QND's Matthew Boudreau.
The QND No. 1 doubles team of Cucuk and Larson defeated Hannibal's duo of Westhoff and Terrill.
The No. 2 doubles match between Hannibal's Foster and Herrin and QND's Strong and Dyer ended in a tie.
The Hannibal No. 2 doubles team of Lomax and Lee defeated QND's Smith and Boudreau.
Hannibal (4-2-1) will compete in the Wentzville Holt Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
