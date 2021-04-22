HANNIBAL — Hannibal routed Fulton in the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader at Veterans Baseball Complex and were unable to hold on in the second game.
The Pirates pounced on Fulton in the first game, scoring eight runs in the first inning. Charlie Culp hit a key two-RBI single to start off the first inning rally and Hannibal benefited from several Hornet errors later in the inning.
“It was very important (to score early), said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “Especially with last night, we didn’t score much and it was kind of a tough battle. It was nice to get some offensive momentum and it definitely helps with the confidence on the defensive end and pitching, too.”
Hannibal later added two runs in the fourth inning when Tanner VanWinkle hit an RBI double to drive in Keaton Scott. VanWinkle would later score on a wild pitch to run up Hannibal’s lead to 10-0, which would be the final score of the first game.
Another big key to victory in the first game was the performance of Hannibal starting pitcher Aaris Stolte, who mowed down Fulton batters.
Stolte had 13 strikeouts in his five-inning shutout win, while allowing four hits and five walks.
“It was a consistent quality start again,” Hatton said. “He’s been doing that all year, which is good, especially in a conference game in game one of a doubleheader. It kind of got some momentum going, so I was proud of his effort.”
Fulton starting pitcher Ryan Newman was the losing pitcher in the first game, with the Hornets unable to overcome a shaky first inning.
The second game was scoreless going into the third inning when Drake Dudley hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Braysen Douglas to give Hannibal a 1-0 lead.
Fulton would tie the game in the fourth inning when Curtis Humphries singled and was later driven in by Paul Houf.
The Pirates regained the lead in the fifth inning from a single by Dudley that drove in Stolte, giving Dudley his second RBI of the game.
“(Dudley) is a senior leader for us and it’s huge to have him in that two-spot to be able to hit for some power,” Hatton said. “Very encouraging and (it gave) a lot of confidence for the whole team.”
Hunter Parker started the second game and went five innings. He got a no-decision after getting seven strikeouts and allowing five hits, two walks and only one earned run.
“He’s a guy who only throws sparingly for us because he also plays golf, and I think he did a great job tonight handling the situation,” Hatton said. “I think he did a great job keeping us in the game and pitching through some tough situations.”
Parker was relieved by Aneyas Williams, who went one inning with two strikeouts.
Hannibal brought in Charlie Culp to pitch the seventh inning. He got the first batter out and then allowed a single to Lincoln Smith, walked Grant Derenzy and drilled Newman. After allowing a bases loaded walk to David Gibson to tie the game, Culp was lifted for Dudley.
Fulton then scored the game-winning run when James Walker laid down a bunt to give the Hornets a 3-2 win.
“That’s happened to us a couple of times here lately,” Hatton said. “That’s baseball sometimes. But at the same time, we got to stay in the game and fight and I think it was not because of a lack of effort or lack of intensity.”
Hannibal (9-4) will host Marshall (10-3) on Friday at 5 p.m. in the Pirates next game.
“I think anytime where you have a night you end up losing the game, it’s always nice to turn around and go get another one,” Hatton said. “We are excited for it. We know that Marshall is a great team and we are up to the challenge. I’m confident that our guys will come out ready to play tomorrow.”