QUINCY, Ill. -- Hannibal played a doubleheader in Saturday's Palmyra/QND Baseball Slam at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield after play was washed out on Friday.
The Pirates fell to Quincy Notre Dame 6-0 in the first game, with the first three innings being a pitcher's duel between QND's Jake Schisler and Hannibal's Aaris Stolte.
Stolte went five innings with four strikeouts and six earned runs. Kane Wilson had two hits.
Hannibal came back to win the second game against St. Charles 12-5.
Thomas Janes was the winning pitcher in the second game after going five innings with five strikeouts, while giving up three earned runs.
Keaton Scott went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the second game. Tanner VanWinkle went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Ryan Ross went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Hannibal (16-11) will play a road game against Payson Seymour on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday's Highland game has been canceled.
