MACON, Mo. -- Hannibal came away with a split in its road doubleheader against Macon on Monday.
The Lady Pirates defeated Macon 51-43, with sophomore Mariah Mayfield leading the way in scoring with 15 points. Freshman Malia Stolte added nine points.
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 11:57 pm
Hannibal (15-7) will be back in action on Tuesday, playing a road game against Palmyra (19-5) at 6 p.m.
The Hannibal boys team fell to Macon 71-50 after falling in an early hole. Junior Mason Hull scored a team-high 21 points, while senior Dae'Shon Glasgow added 12 points.
Hannibal (8-13) will return to action on Tuesday, playing a road game against Palmyra (17-7) at 7:30 p.m.
