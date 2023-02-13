Stolte 1.27.jpg

Hannibal’s Malia Stolte (1) is fouled during the Pirates game against the Kirksville Tigers on Friday, Jan. 27 in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

MACON, Mo. -- Hannibal came away with a split in its road doubleheader against Macon on Monday.

The Lady Pirates defeated Macon 51-43, with sophomore Mariah Mayfield leading the way in scoring with 15 points. Freshman Malia Stolte added nine points.

