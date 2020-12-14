FARMINGTON, Mo. — The Hannibal wrestling team won two out of its four matches at Saturday’s tournament in Farmington.
Hannibal defeated Pacific 50-24 in the first round, and dropped the second round to Carthage 42-22.
The Pirates came back to beat Warrenton 64-12 in the third round and had a bye in the fourth round. In the fifth and final round, Hannibal fell to Farmington 45-36.
Cody Culp (120 pounds) and Gavin Morawitz (160) went undefeated on Saturday, both finishing 3-0. Both Culp and Morawitz also earned forfeit wins against Warrenton.
Chad Culp (126 pounds) and Trevor Wilson (170 pounds) also were undefeated in Saturday’s tournament, with each wrestler finishing 4-0 for the day.
Reign Creech (106 pounds) earned three forfeit wins and lost one match. Tristen Essig (113 pounds) won two forfeit wins and had two losses.
Peyton Elliot (132 pounds) had one forfeit win and three losses. Koen Ramage (138 pounds) had one regular win, one forfeit win and two losses.
Nathan Messina (145 pounds) had three losses. Ashton Braden (195 pounds) had two forfeit wins and one loss.
Brady Zimmerman (220 pounds) had two regular wins, one forfeit win and one loss. Ryan Ross (285 pounds) had two forfeit wins and one loss.
Hannibal wrestles again on Tuesday, heading to Centralia for a triangular match that also includes Boonville. The meet starts at 5:30 p.m.