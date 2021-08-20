Hannibal softball looking for consistency

HANNIBAL — Hannibal softball head coach Andrew Pollard has been stressing one thing in practice leading up to the season and it’s consistency.
“When we play our game and are able to do all of those things on every component of the ball, we are in pretty good shape,” Pollard said. “It’s just trying to make that consistent throughout the year.”
One key player Hannibal will rely on is All-Conference pitcher Kylie McAfee, who returns for her senior season.
McAfee has four different pitches in her arsenal; a fastball, changeup, rise and drop ball.
The All-Conference pitcher said her main goal this season is to see Hannibal succeed as a team after the Lady Pirates went 10-12 and fell in the second round of the district tournament in 2020.
“I think our offense is going to be really good this season,” McAfee said. “Our defense is going to be good. We have some new people. Some younger girls I think are going to do good this year.”
McAfee will be working with a new catcher with the graduation of All-Conference backstop Taylor Simms.
Pollard said the starting catcher spot is up for grabs and is a competition between junior Stormy Rickey and sophomore Gracey Whittaker.
“We’ll have to see which one is going to be more consistent,” Pollard said. “Not just behind the plate, but in the batter’s box and controlling the game. The catcher has tangible parts, but also has a lot of intangible parts and that’s what Taylor did so well.”
Hannibal will also need to replace All-Conference center fielder Sydney Hart, who was one of the Pirates’ top hitters last season.
“We are just seeing how that’s going to play out,” Pollard said. “Alana Pfiefer is going to play. It’s kind of huge spot that was filled her since she didn’t play her sophomore year after playing as a freshman. No one is going to replace Sydney, but that’s a step in the right direction.”
The right side of the infield is set with All-Conference junior Chloe Simms and All-District third baseman Alyssa Hart returning.
Pollard plans on using Simms, Hart and McAfee in the top three spots of the lineup.
“I’m not sure how that’s going to look, but that’s one thing I feel confident in,” Pollard said. “(Simms and Hart) are two of our best hitters in our lineup right now. That gives me a lot of comfort that I can pencil them in everyday and they are going to be leaders.”
In the cleanup spot, Pollard plans on using senior first baseman Emilee Wilson.
Wilson said she wants to keep the errors to a minimum and work hard to make the team better.
“I help with the other first baseman that are new,” Wilson said. “We normally struggle on offense. We are pretty solid defensively most of the time. We just have to work harder. Pretty much it’s just believe in yourself and hit the ball.”
Second base is a position that will be filled by seniors Ryleigh Butler and Rylee Culp.
Butler said she hopes to make a run at the district title in her final high school season.
“We’ve been putting in a lot of work with how many girls we have this year,” Butler said. “It’s just trying to keep everything (calm) and we are doing our best.”
Culp returns to the team after not playing the past two seasons, with the senior second baseman not playing since her freshman season.
Culp said it has been working on her hitting in practice so far.
“I’ve always been in a sport, but the two-year break is a little difficult to get back into the swing of things,” Culp said. “Hitting especially, but I’ll work as hard as I can to get back.”
Still, the biggest key to Hannibal’s success will be a strong season from its ace pitcher. McAfee pitched all but four innings during her junior season.
It will be different this year with Pollard planning on utilizing Hart and Simms as pitchers to keep McAfee rested.
“(McAfee) took it easier this summer with more people on her traveling team, so she didn’t get burned out so much. That’s kind of the same plan for us this year ... and is a conversation I had with them already. (McAfee) has more motivation this year because she’s a senior and wants to go out on top.”
McAfee has been working with the other pitchers on the team.
“If they don’t know how to throw a certain pitch or their feet are off, I help them out,” McAfee said.
Wilson said she also has a lot of confidence when McAfee is in the circle.
“I’ve played with Kylie since she was eight-years-old,” Wilson said. “So I’ve seen her pitch since we were little and always had faith in her to finish the games.”
2021 Schedule
Aug. 24 — Jamboree
Aug. 27-28 — 14th Annual Lead Off Classic
Aug. 30 — at Fulton
Sept. 4 — 24th Annual Monroe City Softball Tournament
Sept. 7 — Moberly
Sept. 9 — Mexico
Sept. 13 — at Bowling Green
Sept. 14 — Monroe City
Sept. 18 — at Marshall
Sept. 20 — at Kirksville
Sept. 23 — Canton
Sept. 27 — at Moberly
Sept. 30 — Fulton
Oct. 2 — Centralia Invitational
Oct. 5 — Kirksville
Oct. 6 — at Mexico
Oct. 11 — at Palmyra