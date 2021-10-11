PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Hannibal softball game against Palmyra scheduled for Monday has been canceled due to rain.
The game will not be made up since the district tournament begins this week.
Hannibal (4-19) will play St. Charles (9-9) in the first round of Class 4 District 4 Tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at St. Charles.
Palmyra (11-6) will play Louisiana (2-17) in the first round of the Class 2 District 5 Tournament on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Flower City Park in Palmyra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.