TROY, Mo. -- After falling in their first three games, Hannibal was able to salvage the Lead Off Classic with a 2-1 win over Warrenton on Saturday in the season-opening softball tournament.
Senior pitcher Kylie McAfee (1-2) earned her first win of the season against Warrenton. She started three out of four games in the Lead Off Classic, with Alyssa Hart (0-1) getting the start against Hickman.
After suffering a 12-0 loss to Troy Buchanan on Friday, the Lady Pirates fell to Hickman 6-2 in Saturday's first game. Hannibal also lost a 1-0 pitcher' dual to Liberty in Saturday's second game.
Shortstop Chloe Simms had multiple hits and had two RBIs in the Lead Off Classic. Other players with multiple hits during the tournament included first baseman Emilee Wilson, center fielder Alana Pfiefer and left fielder McKenna Hull.
The softball game that was originally scheduled for Monday, Aug. 30 at Fulton was postponed and rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m.
Hannibal (1-3) will play in the Monroe City Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 4. in the Lady Pirates' next contest.