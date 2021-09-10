HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal softball team fell to Mexico 19-2 in five innings at Veterans Softball Complex on Thursday, losing its third straight game.
Alyssa Hart pitched three innings during Thursday's loss, while Kylie McAfee pitched two innings.
Hart and Chloe Simms had the only hits for Hannibal, with McAfee and Hart each getting an RBI.
Hannibal (3-7) will play at Bowling Green (6-2) in its next game on Monday. The Lady Pirates will play three straight games to start next week, also hosting Monroe City on Tuesday and Clark County on Wednesday.