MEXICO, Mo. -- The Hannibal softball team fell to Mexico 13-3 in six innings on the road Wednesday.
Alana Pfeifer had two RBIs for Hannibal. Alyssa Hart started the game and went five innings.
Hannibal (4-19) will play at Palmyra (11-5) in its next game on Oct. 11, which will be the regular season finale.
