KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Hannibal fell to Kirksville 11-1 on the road Monday in six innings.
Kylie McAfee started the game for Hannibal and went 5.1 innings in a losing effort. Chloe Simms had a double and run scored. Alyssa Hart hit an RBI single and Emilee Wilson singled.
Hannibal (4-12) will host Highland (5-10) on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
In other Monday local softball action, Palmyra defeated Elsberry 8-1 and Monroe City defeated Centralia 9-8. Jessica Gottman had 16 strikeouts in Palmyra’s win and Mackenzie Moss had five RBIs in Monroe City’s win.