TROY, Mo. — The Hannibal softball team fell to Troy Buchanan 12-0 in the first game of the Troy Buchanan tournament on Friday afternoon.
Lady Pirates first baseman Emilee Wilson and left fielder McKenna Hull got the only two hits for Hannibal.
Hannibal starting pitcher Kylie McAfee (0-1) went two innings and was relieved by Alyssa Hart, who pitched the remaining two innings with two strikeouts.
Hannibal (0-1) will look to bounce back on Saturday morning in their second game of the Troy Buchanan tournament.