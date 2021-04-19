HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal girls soccer team closed out its home tournament with two wins on Saturday at Hannibal Veterans Soccer Complex.
Hannibal won its first tournament game on Friday night against Poplar Bluff, before defeating Warrenton and Southern Boone on Saturday.
The Pirates defeated Warrenton 3-1 in the first game on Saturday with Bella Falconer scoring all three goals.
"Warrenton was a team that we lost to in our first game of the season, so it was a nice chance for us to come out and see how we've improved," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "The girls did a nice job of limiting the chances that Warrenton had going to goal."
Hannibal played Southern Boone in the second game on Saturday, and both teams entered the game with two tournament wins.
The Pirates would go on to win 2-0 with Falconer and Katie Greening each scoring a goal. Goalkeeper Sydney Hart had a shutout.
"We did a nice job of finishing the good chances that we had and our defense did a great job of keeping their attack at bay," Hill said. "We were outshot in this game, but many of their shots were from outside the 18 and Sydney Hart once again had a good game. Probably the best game of her career."
Hannibal came away with the tournament championship after going 3-0.
Hannibal (8-3) will play at Kirksville (4-4) in its next game on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.