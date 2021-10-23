HANNIBAL -- Hannibal has won at least a share of the North Central Missouri Conference boys soccer championship after defeating Marshall 5-1 at Veterans Soccer Complex on Saturday.
Hannibal is currently tied with Marshall for the conference lead, with the Owls still having two conference games to play in the coming week against Fulton and Kirksville to keep pace with the Pirates.
"Our guys are coming off a high here because winning this game today gave us at least a share of the conference (title)," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "It's nice to have the weekend to celebrate and enjoy that win. But, we'll get prepared on Monday and hopefully come out and have a good game on Tuesday (against Troy Buchanan)."
The Pirates spread the scoring around, with five different players getting goals.
Hannibal struck first when sophomore defender Thomas Janes scored off an assist by freshman midfielder Maddox Tharp to go up 1-0 in the 16th minute.
The Pirates tacked on their second goal when freshman midfielder Colton Dryden scored on a penalty kick after Marshall fouled junior forward Drew Porter.
Marshall scored right before halftime, with Hannibal closing out the first half with a 2-1 lead.
In the 50th minute, sophomore midfielder Ashlin Sharkey scored off a corner kick by Tharp to put Hannibal up 3-1.
Hannibal freshman midfielder Kevin Westhoff scored an unassisted goal in the 65th minute to give the Pirates a 4-1 lead.
Near the end of the game, junior midfielder Alex Friday was fouled and scored on a penalty kick that put the Pirates up 5-1.
Hannibal held Marshall scoreless in the second half after giving up a late goal in the first half.
"(Marshall) has a few players in the offensive end that our dangerous players, and I think we did a nice job of shutting them down and frustrating them today," Hill said. "To me, it was staying in front of them and making them play the ball back and play the ball wide, instead of being too aggressive and giving up scoring opportunities. Between our back line, (goalkeeper) Parker Terrill and our midfield, we did a good job of help defense today."
The Hannibal junior varsity team fell to Marshall 1-0 and now have a 10-3-1 record.
Hannibal (15-6-1) will host Troy Buchanan (5-13) in its next game on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., the final regular season home game of the year.
The Pirates will then play at Hickman (15-2-1) on Thursday to close out the regular season. Hannibal will play Warrenton (3-16) in the first round of the Class 3 District 3 Tournament at Ft. Zumwalt East High School on Saturday at 11 a.m.
"We will do what we normally do (to prepare for a game)," Hill said. "We'll go out and have practice and hopefully it doesn't rain too much on Sunday. We need to get that game in. It's a good quality team to play heading into districts at the end of the week."
