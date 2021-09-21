MEXICO, Mo. -- The Hannibal soccer team won its fifth straight game on Tuesday, defeating Mexico 9-1 on the road behind a hat trick from Karson Westhoff.
Karson Westhoff had an assist to go with his three second-half goals.
Kevin Westhoff scored the first goal off an assist by Colten Dryden and took a 4-0 lead to halftime.
DaeShon Glasgow scored two goals and had an assist, with his second goal coming from a penalty kick. Also scoring goals for Hannibal were Thomas Janes, Maddox Tharp, Drew Porter and Alex Friday.
The Hannibal junior varsity team defeated Mexico 3-1 and now has a record of 4-1-1. Tharp, Ashlin Sharkey and Kasen Sherwood scored goals in the JV game.
Hannibal (7-3) will host Fulton (6-2) in its next game on Thursday.