HANNIBAL — Hannibal increased its winning streak to five games after the girls soccer team defeated Chillicothe 3-1 at Porter Stadium on Monday.
Hannibal head coach Eric Hill credited the team’s defensive play for the win after the game.
“I thought the entire (defensive) unit played well tonight, in particular Katie Greening won some stuff in the back,” Hill said. “I thought Sydney (Hart) made a couple of good saves in goal for us. She didn’t have to deal with too much because of the defense and midfield kind of tracking back and helping us out today.”
The Pirates broke a scoreless tie midway through the first half when midfielder Sadie Stine scored a goal off an assist from Bella Falconer.
Hannibal scored its second goal seven minutes later when Greening kicked in an unassisted goal.
After entering the second half with a 2-0 lead, Hannibal suddenly found a newly energized Chillicothe team that was more aggressive on the offensive attack.
“I think we were kind of on our heels a little bit too much the entirety of the second half,” Hill said. “I think we were defending more in the second half than we did in the first half, and you can kind of sense that they were going to continue to get some chances.”
The Hornets efforts paid off when forward Juliann Gabrielson sped past the Hannibal defense to score Chillicothe’s first goal with six minutes remaining in the second half.
Hannibal answered back two minutes later when midfielder Baylee Zeiger scored off a rebound from a blocked shot from Chillicothe goalkeeper Allie Italiano.
“Fortunately, the girls really stepped up when (Chillicothe scored) and they got that (third) goal,” Hill said. “I’ve seen teams in the past, when something like that happens and you battle that long, heads kind of drop. We definitely snagged the momentum back from them and were able to hold on.”
Monday’s game was the first time Hannibal has won without getting a goal from Falconer.
“I think we had some opportunities we didn’t put away that we can fix,” Hill said. “It was nice to see three different people get on the board tonight. It was a full team effort and the girls kind of stepped up.”
Prior to the varsity game, the Hannibal and Chillicothe junior varsity teams played in a game that ended in a scoreless tie.
Hannibal (5-3) will host a soccer tournament at Veterans Soccer Complex on Friday and Saturday with Poplar Bluff, Southern Boone and Warrenton.
The Pirates will play their first game on Friday at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Hannibal will play games at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
“We got a few days we can get a little conditioning stuff in but other that that, we will be pretty light,” HIll said. “A mixture of getting touches on the ball, staying fresh and trying to fix some of the things that I think can help us down the stretch.”