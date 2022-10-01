CAMDENTON, Mo. -- Hannibal swept all three of its games in the Camdenton Laker Shootout to finish as division champions.
Hannibal won its first game against Carl Junction 4-1 on Friday.
Pirates goalkeeper Parker Terrill would not allow another goal for the remainder of the shootout after allowing one goal in Friday's opener.
In Saturday's first game, Hannibal defeated Jefferson City 1-0. Senior midfielder Alex Friday scored the goal off an assist by junior defender Thomas Janes.
The Pirates defeated Republic 1-0 in the shootout finale on Saturday. Senior midfielder DaeShon Glasgow scored the goal off an assist by Friday.
Hannibal (11-4) will host Kirksville (3-5) in its next game on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. It will be Hannibal's annual Kickin' Cancer Night.
