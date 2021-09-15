HANNIBAL -- In the first game since the Pirate Shoot Out, the Hannibal boys soccer team defeated Moberly 2-0 at Veterans Soccer Complex on Tuesday.
Hannibal head coach Eric Hill said it was a back-and-forth game that saw Hannibal outshoot Moberly.
"The guys played a lot of tough minutes tonight and are definitely wore out," Hill said. "We just played our best game of soccer for the whole season."
It was a slow developing game with neither team scoring in the first half.
Five minutes into the second half, junior midfielder DaeShon Glasgow scored off an assist by junior forward Drew Porter.
"Drew Porter received a ball about 35 to 40 yards out and took a couple of dribbles toward the goal," Hill said. "He dished out to Glasgow on the far side to make it in on a good run to the goal."
The Pirates added some insurance in the 69th minute when junior midfielder Karson Westhoff scored his first goal of the season.
"The rebound knocked around the box and Karson just went in and hammered it home," Hill said. "Kind of gave us a more comfortable lead to put us up 2-0. Perfect timing for him to get his first goal of the season."
Pirates junior goalkeeper Parker Terrill recorded his fourth shutout of the season.
"Parker had to make a couple of good saves, especially in the first half," Hill said. "He stopped a one-on-one opportunity with the (Moberly) forward who is a speedy kid that makes good runs. Parker came out and made a great save on that."
The Hannibal junior varsity team won 3-0 and have a 2-1-1 overall record and 2-0 within conference.
Hannibal (5-3) will play at Canton (1-5-1) on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Hill plans to keep practice light between games.
"We will get out there and move around," Hill said. "More than anything, make sure that we are stretched out and work those legs out. I'm sure the guys have tired legs. We will make sure we are fresh and ready to go (for Canton)."