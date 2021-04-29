MEXICO, Mo. — For the second straight game, Hannibal scored eight goals and shut out their opponent.
The Pirates defeated Mexico 8-0 on Thursday at Mexico High School, ending the game 10 minutes into the second half.
“We held it on their defensive end the majority of the time,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “Had an opportunity to play everybody some good quality minutes. It was only a 50-minute game, but we were able to sub in quite a bit and get everyone some experience.”
The first goal was scored by forward Bella Falconer off an assist on a corner kick by midfielder Katie Greening in the fourth minute.
“It was about the third corner kick of the game already and we just missed a few opportunities, Hill said. “Got ahead on this one.”
One minute later, Sadie Stine scored off a crosskick assist by Falconer to put Hannibal up 2-0.
Falconer scored her second goal of the game in the 11th minute from an assist by Stine.
Greening scored the next two goals unassisted, the first coming in the 18th minute and the second coming in the 28th minute.
Baylee Zeiger scored in the 34th minute off an assist by Falconer to put Hannibal up 6-0.
Falconer scored her third goal from an assist by Stine right before halftime to put Hannibal up 7-0.
Zeiger scored her second goal 10 minutes into the second half from an assist by Falconer to close out the game.
“It was a fun game,” Hill said. “The girls moved the ball really well. With eight goals, we also had six assists. I thought we moved the ball around really well and were very unselfish tonight.”
Goalkeeper Sydney Hart was pulled after Hannibal got a big lead and freshman Baylee Pugh got an opportunity to get some playing time and some varsity experience in goal.
Hannibal (11-4) will play in the 12th Annual Central Missouri Soccer Invitational at Camdenton High School on Friday and Saturday. The Pirates will play Crocker (8-3) on Friday and play Camdenton (11-7) and Carl Junction (10-4) on Saturday.
“Looks like all three teams could be difficult games for us, but at this point in the season that’s what we are kind of looking for,” Hill said. “We want to go out and play some games where we have to work to get those wins, kind of similar to our home tournament. I think that was a good test.”