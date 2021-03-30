HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal girls soccer team defeated Marshall 3-0 on Tuesday night at Marshall High School to win the Lady Pirates first conference game.
Junior Bella Falconer put Hannibal on the scoreboard in the first half with a goal, assisted by junior Katie Greening.
In the second half, junior Sadie Stine scored on an unassisted goal and Greening scored a goal from an assist by senior Baylee Zeiger.
Hannibal senior goalkeeper Sydney Hart had four saves and a shutout.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won 3-2 after being down 0-2 at one point. Goals came from Hannah Otten, Grace Hiles and Gracie Tharp.
Hannibal (3-1) will play at Moberly (0-2) on Thursday in its next game.