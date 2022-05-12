ASHLAND, Mo. -- Hannibal has set a new single season wins record for girls soccer with 20 victories.
The Lady Pirates defeated Southern Boone 3-2 on the road Wednesday night to close out the regular season.
Freshman forward Abbie Martin scored two goals, while senior midfielder Trinity Alvey scored one goal. Senior defender Katie Greening recorded one assist.
Freshman goalkeeper Ava Turner had nine saves.
Hannibal (20-4, 10-0) will play Warrenton (5-16) in the first round of the Class 3 District 4 Tournament on Saturday at Ft. Zumwalt East High School, starting at 1 p.m.
