HANNIBAL — The Hannibal girls soccer team came the closest they have ever come to beating Quincy Notre Dame on Friday night at Veterans Soccer Complex, falling just short with the Raiders winning 3-2.
“The girls just came out with some energy and played really well and I just liked what I saw out of them,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “I think if we play like that (going forward), we are going to have a lot of games that are going to be over by halftime because I don’t think we have anybody left in the regular season that is the caliber of QND.”
Hannibal struck first with forward Sadie Stine scoring a goal off an assist from forward Bella Falconer to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.
The Pirates had a couple of other scoring chances in the first half, but were unable to break through and entered halftime with a 1-0 lead.
“In the first half, we were absolutely the best team,” Hill said. “It was kind of back-and-forth, but we had better chances and we easily could have had a couple more goals. I think we got fouled in the box when Baylee Zeiger had to come off the field and for whatever reason it was not called. We could have easily had a penalty kick opportunity there.”
QND tied it up with 24 minutes remaining in the second half when defender Eva Dickerman scored off a penalty kick.
The Raiders scored a goal just minutes later when Ellie Peters found the net to give QND a 2-1 lead.
With just six minutes remaining in regulation time, Stine tied the game up with her second goal off an assist from Katie Greening.
“I think (Stine) played really well tonight,” Hill said. “She made some good runs and you could just tell she worked her butt off.”
QND forward Lia Quintero kicked the game-winning goal with two minutes remaining in the game.
Hill said despite the loss, he liked the effort and attitude Hannibal showed against QND.
“It’s tough because you play so hard for so long and you think you are so close to having it, and they just take the lead from you like QND did,” Hill said. “A lot of times, heads drop but we never saw that tonight. The girls continued to battle and made some adjustments to get some more attack going.”
Hannibal (9-3) will play Moberly (2-7) in its next game on Tuesday at Hannibal Veterans Soccer Complex, with game time at 6:30 p.m. It will be the annual Pink Out Kicking Cancer night.
“We don’t need to change anything drastically,” Hill said. “We don’t need to adjust on how we’ve been playing. We are just going to get a good practice in on Monday and will be ready to go on Tuesday.”