QUINCY, Ill. -- The Hannibal boys soccer team fell to Quincy 2-1 on Wednesday at Quincy High School.
Hannibal struck first 12 minutes into the game when junior midfielder Sheldon Bergheger scored off an assist by junior forward Drew Porter.
The Blue Devils tied it up three minutes later and the game went into halftime 1-1. Quincy took the lead for good around four minutes into the second half.
The Hannibal junior varsity team tied Quincy 1-1, with David Munger scoring a goal from an assist by Kasen Sherwood.
Hannibal (2-2) will host the Pirate Tournament this Friday and Saturday.