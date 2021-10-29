COLUMBIA, Mo. — Hannibal snapped a four-game winning streak on Thursday night, falling to Hickman 3-0 in a road boys soccer game.
The Hannibal junior varsity team fell to Hickman 2-0 prior to the varsity game. The Pirates JV finishes the season with a 10-5-2 record.
Hannibal (16-7-1) will play Warrenton (3-17) in the first round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament at St. Peters on Saturday at 11 a.m.
