ST. PETERS, Mo. — Hannibal was unable to overcome a slow start and fell to Ft. Zumwalt East 3-2 in the Class 3 District 3 boys soccer semifinal on Tuesday.
“There was nothing different about how we prepared for this game,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “We just came out and played flat and got ourselves in too big of a hole to dig out of against a good, smart team.”
The Lions broke a scoreless tie when Dom Mrazik scored a goal that bounced off a Hannibal player.
Just minutes later, and Scotty Linberg-Porter scored to give Ft. Zumwalt East at 2-0 lead.
Ft. Zumwalt East would then take a 3-0 lead when Donovan West scored on a corner kick midway through the first half.
“We played awful in the first 15 minutes and we just didn’t look in sync at all,” Hill said. “We couldn’t keep any possessions. We weren’t defending very well. Anything in the box, we weren’t challenging it and they put three (goals) on us quick.”
Hannibal would answer back when junior midfielder Karson Westhoff scored a goal to narrow the Lions lead to 3-1 later in the first half.
“One thing that we talked about was to go out there and grind away,” Hill said. “Let’s keep playing and try to chip away at this lead. We were doing some good things. We had some corner kicks, we had some opportunities, but we were not able to put one in.”
Neither team was able to get much going offensively through much of the second half until Hannibal made an adjustment.
Pirates freshman forward Bodie Rollins scored off an assist by Karson Westhoff with about eight minutes remaining in the second half to narrow the Lions lead to 3-2.
“We took a defender off and added a forward with about 15 minutes remaining in the game,” Hill said. “We got our second goal from Bodie Rollins. We just weren’t able to get that third goal. We just ran out of time. We kept knocking on the door, but were not able to put it away.”
Hannibal finishes the season with a 17-8-1 record after falling in the district semifinals, and won a share of the North Central Missouri Conference title this season.
The Pirates return all but one player to next year’s team, including forward Drew Porter, midfielder Alex Friday and goalkeeper Parker Terrill.
Hill said the Pirates should set a goal to win a district title in 2022.
“It’s not very often we can talk about having the success that we did this year and talk about losing just one kid,” Hill said. “I think we got a bright future and hopefully these guys see that. We talked about it after the game. Let’s try to get the three-peat in conference, but I think we’ve got bigger fish to fry.”
Graduating from this year’s team is senior defenseman Kolin Westhoff.
“He’s the type of kid you want in your program and we are going to miss him,” Hill said. “Not only his play on the field, but all of the intangibles that he has as far as leadership. He’s just a great kid. We can count on him to do everything he needs to do in order for us to be successful. It’s going to be tough losing him.”
