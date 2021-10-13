MOBERLY, Mo. -- Hannibal found itself down by two goals at one point during Tuesday's road game against Moberly and came away with a come from behind 5-4 win.
Pirates junior Drew Porter scored a team-high two goals. Bodie Rollins, Colton Dryden and Karson Westhoff each had a goal apiece.
The Hannibal junior varsity team tied Moberly 4-4. Pirates JV has a 6-2-2 overall record and a 5-1-1 conference record.
Hannibal (11-5-1) will host Mexico (2-12) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Porter Stadium, with it being the annual Pink-Out Game.
