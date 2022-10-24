MARSHALL, Mo. -- After suffering a disappointing home loss to North Central Missouri Conference rival Marshall at home last month, the Hannibal boys soccer team was hungry for redemption.
Hannibal traveled to Marshall on Saturday and earned a 1-0 win over the Owls to clinch a share of the conference title.
Sophomore forward Bodie Rollins scored the game's only goal, while goalkeeper Parker Terrill recorded a shutout. Terrill extended his school all-time record for shutouts with 36.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won 6-1 on Saturday and finish on a seven-game winning streak. The Pirates JV team completes the season with a 13-4-1 record.
Hannibal (19-5, 9-1) will host North Point (10-9) in the opening round of the Class 3 District 4 Tournament on Saturday.
(0) comments
