FULTON, Mo. — The Hannibal soccer team bounced back from a disappointing Monday loss with a 3-0 road win over Fulton on Tuesday.
Colton Dryden scored two goals for Hannibal and goalkeeper Parker Terrill recorded a shutout.
The Hannibal junior varsity team defeated Fulton 3-0 and now have an 9-2-2 record.
Hannibal (13-6-1) will play at Warrenton (1-13) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in its next game.
