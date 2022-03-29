HANNIBAL — Hannibal entered Tuesday’s home opener hoping to reverse a six-game losing streak after playing in a string of baseball tournaments against tough competition.
After a rocky start against Moberly, Hannibal came back to earn a convincing and much-needed 9-4 win.
“I’m proud of our guys, one through nine today,” said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “Defensively and offensively; on the mound and on the plate tonight. It was a complete effort.”
Hatton added that Hannibal was excited to get back out and play baseball.
“We are taking one game at a time,” Hatton said. “Through all of the ups and downs through the first couple of weeks of the year, the guys have competed. Our guys have played a tough schedule and I think that’s going to prepare us for down the stretch.”
The Pirates went with their ace in the home opener, senior right-hander Tanner VanWinkle, who was opposed by Spartans freshman right-hander Jackson Engel.
Moberly’s leadoff hitter Braedon Hunt reached on an error and VanWinkle beaned the next batter, Engel, two put two on with nobody out.
Spartans freshman Mitchell Bruce then singled home Hunt to put Moberly on the board. VanWinkle would then bean the next batter, walk a batter with the bases loaded and have Chris Coonce drive home a run to give Moberly a 3-0 lead.
The Pirates got two runners on with nobody out in the first inning after a single by Alex Friday and a walk by Aaris Stolte. However, Engel pitched himself out of a jam and held Hannibal scoreless.
Pirates sophomore Cody Culp drew a key two-out walk in the second inning that would prove pivotal.
Culp’s walk was by a single by Friday, a balk, a walk to Stolte, a two-RBI single by Kane Wilson, RBI double by Keaton Scott and an Spartans error that scored two more to give Hannibal a 5-3 lead by the end of the second inning.
“Cody Culp did a great job in the nine-hole of working a walk and really sparking a rally to get us to the top of the lineup,” Hatton said. “We did a great job of being disciplined at the plate and putting some good swings in. I was really proud of our guys for the turnaround and their ability to do all of that with two outs. It was a big momentum shift for us.”
VanWinkle would settle in as the game went on, retiring the side in three innings and only allowing one more run, which was unearned.
VanWinkle pitched a complete game to earn the win, with eight strikeouts. He allowed five hits, two walks and two earned runs.
“The last couple of games hadn’t gone our way and it would had been easy to think this one was going to start the same way,” Hatton said. “We know Tanner is our best on the mound, especially in a conference game like this. We knew he would settle in. He showed a lot of character and a lot of leadership today to get through the early struggles.”
Braysen Douglas would get a leadoff walk for Hannibal to start the third inning, steal second and reach third on an error. Ryan Ross then hit a sacrifice fly to drive Douglas in.
Culp then reached on an error and was later driven in by Stolte to give Hannibal a 7-3 lead by the end of the third.
The Pirates capped on two more runs in the sixth inning when VanWinkle singled home Scott and Douglas doubled in VanWinkle.
Moberly scored its final run in the seventh inning when Hunt reached on an error and was later driven in by a single from Kobe Graves.
Engel was the losing pitcher for the Spartans after going 3.1 innings with two strikeouts, and allowing five walks, four hits and four earned runs. Carson Fletcher pitched the final 2.2 innings for Moberly in relief, striking out two batters and allowing two earned runs.
Hannibal (2-6) will play at Mexico (4-1) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
“I don’t know if we need much more motivation to know we are going on the road to play a conference game against a Mexico team that always plays us tough,” Hatton said. “I know it’s going to be a good game. Every game is an opportunity for us.”
