WARRENTON, Mo. -- Hannibal defeated Warrenton 1-0 in a road boys soccer game on Thursday.
Parker Terrill recorded his 10th shutout of the season. Kevin Westhoff scored a goal off an assist by Bodie Rollins.
The Hannibal junior varsity team also won 1-0, and now have a 10-2-2 record.
Hannibal (14-6-1) will host Marshall (12-4) in its next game on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
