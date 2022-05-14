ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Coming into Class 3 District 4 quarterfinal against Warrenton, no player on Hannibal had been part of a postseason win.
That changed on Saturday, with Hannibal coming away with a 6-0 shutout win over Warrenton at Ft. Zumwalt South High School.
"It does feel good to come out and get that win finally," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "The last three years (besides the canceled 2020 season), we've had some really good players and good teams, but we came out and played poorly in districts. I think that coming out and doing what we did today gives them a little bit of confidence and we'll be ready to go on Monday."
Freshman goalkeeper Ava Turner and the Hannibal defense recorded its 17th shutout of the season.
"We shut them down," said Hannibal freshman midfielder Ashley Davis. "Our goalkeeper played great, our back four played great and we just shut everything down."
For the first 20 minutes of the game, Warrenton goalkeeper Emily Beumel stifled several Hannibal scoring chances.
Hill credited Hannibal's constant offensive attack and improvement of shot target as the game went on to the Lady Pirates breakthrough.
"I think we put a ton of shots on her and she saved the stuff she should had," Hill said. "Really, we weren't hitting too many shots right at her. She did a nice job and stopped a lot of stuff."
Hannibal senior forward Bella Falconer finally broke through with a goal about midway through the first half to put the Lady Pirates up 1-0.
Seven minutes later, Davis scored a goal on a header that was assisted by freshman forward Abbie Martin, which put Hannibal up 2-0.
"I saw a lot of opportunities through the middle," Davis said. "I saw that their goalkeeper was shifting to the left, so I went to the right and that's about it."
The Lady Pirates would enter halftime with a 2-0 lead on the Lady Warriors.
The heat would be a factor in Saturday's quarterfinal, with both teams using more substitutions than usual.
"I think they held up," Hill said. "Obviously, we are going to sub a little bit more than we do on a nice 70 degree day. I think the girls adjusted. They still played large amounts of minutes. We didn't have anyone play 80 other than Ava in goal. It was nice to let the girls on the bench get some time in a district game like this."
Falconer scored her second goal of the game off a rebound about 10 minutes into the second half to give Hannibal a 3-0 lead. Falconer's goal set a new school record at 47 goals.
Midway through the second half, Hannibal freshman midfielder Addie Wright scored to put the Lady Pirates up 4-0.
Martin scored a goal off an assist by senior defender Katie Greening with about six minutes to go in the second half, giving Hannibal a 5-0 lead.
Davis scored her second goal with a little under four minutes remaining in the game that put Hannibal up 6-0.
Hannibal (21-4) will play Duchesne (15-2) in the Class 3 District 4 semifinal on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The game will be held at Ft. Zumwalt South High School.
"We are going to practice on Sunday," Davis said. "Get in the right frame of mind and work on passes to our feet.
With Duchesne using three defenders instead of four, Hill said the team will need to work on timing with the fast turf at Ft. Zumwalt South High School.
"With their three in the back, they are obviously going to be strong defenders," Hill said. "But I think it's going to open up some gaps so we can get some good runs through."
