ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Scoring was at a premium in Saturday's Class 3 District 4 boys soccer quarterfinal between No. 3 Hannibal and No. 6 North Point at Fort Zumwalt South High School.
The Pirates were able to come through with a couple of first half goals to come away with a 2-0 win over the Grizzlies.
"I thought we just did what we needed to do to advance," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "That's important this time of year against a team that had some quality offensive players. I thought we did a nice job of limiting their opportunities."
Hannibal was unable to break through offensively early on in the game, but finally was able to get something going 17 minutes into the first half.
That's when sophomore forward Bodie Rollins sped past a North Point defender and banked in a goal from the right side to give Hannibal a 1-0 lead.
"I saw that he kind of hesitated, so I hesitated with him and did a little fake move to take it to the corner," Rollins said. "Then I saw an opportunity where the goalie was sitting out, so I took it and placed it perfectly."
North Point goalkeeper Joshua Hirschbuehler drew a penalty when he shoved down Hannibal midfielder Kevin Westhoff on a corner kick in the 33rd minute.
In the ensuing penalty kick, sophomore midfielder Colton Dryden knocked in a goal to put Hannibal up 2-0.
"It was huge," Hill said. "We try to put some guys around in the box and make it difficult for the keeper when we have our corner kicks. For whatever reason, the keeper gave Kevin Westhoff a heck of a shove which drew the penalty. Colton stepping up and making it a two-point lead was real big for us."
Hannibal would enter halftime with a 2-0 lead, with the second half being scoreless for both teams.
Pirates senior goalkeeper Parker Terrill made four saves and extended his all-time school record for shutouts to 37.
"I thought Parker played really well this game," Rollins said. "He had some good stops. I think our defense played really solid as well. We handled North Point (forward Alex Lacke) really well and kept him out wide and didn't really give him any opportunities."
Hannibal (20-5) will play two-time defending state champion Fort Zumwalt South (11-13-1) in the Class 3 District 4 semifinal on Tuesday at Fort Zumwalt South High School. Game time is slated for 7 p.m.
"We will practice and watch film," Rollins said. "They are two-time defending state champs and we would love to knock them off."
Hill would like for Hannibal to improve its possession game going into Tuesday's district quarterfinal.
"Clearly they still have some talent and I've seen them a little bit to where they've got some guys we need to match up against," Hill said. "I like our chances more than the previous couple of years when we had them coming up. I really like our chances of coming out and playing well on Tuesday. I think if we do that, it could be anyone's game."
