CHILLICOTHE, Mo. -- After a five-day layoff, Hannibal defeated Chillicothe 5-0 in Tuesday's road girls soccer game.
"We came away from Chillicothe with a solid 5-0 win in some pretty tough playing conditions due to the wind," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "We were able to get four goals in the first half with the wind at our backs and tacked on one more late in the second half."
Senior forward Bella Falconer scored in the fifth minute with an assist by senior defender Katie Greening.
Greening then scored off a penalty kick in the 15th minute.
Freshman midfielder Ashley Davis scored the third goal from an assist by freshman forward Abbie Martin.
Falconer scored her second goal unassisted and completed a hat trick with her third goal off an assist by Greening on a corner kick.
The Hannibal junior varsity team tied Kirksville 1-1 with the Pirates goal scored by Tallin Sims. The JV team is now 3-2-2.
Hannibal (8-3) will host the Lady Pirate Invitational on Friday and Saturday, starting off with Southern Boone (8-3) on Friday at 6 p.m. Hannibal will then play Sikeston (4-5) and Raymore-Peculiar (1-3) on Saturday.
