HANNIBAL -- It was a memorable and exciting night for Hannibal girls soccer.
Hannibal recorded its second straight shutout and fifth of the season, defeating Chillicothe in Tuesday's game at Hannibal Veterans Soccer Complex.
"We were definitely doing really good as a team," said Hannibal freshman midfielder Kegan Greening. "I saw a lot of movement and not too much dribbling, which is something we've had problems in the past with."
With Hannibal building up a 6-0 cushion by halftime, it gave head coach Eric Hill an opportunity to switch players around.
Goalkeeper Ava Turner played forward in the second half, with Abbie Martin taking over in goal.
Greening was moved from midfielder to defender, and Matti Harvey switched from defender to forward and midfielder.
"It was just a good opportunity to have those girls play some spots they don't normally play," Hill said. "They're honestly capable of playing those spots, but it's just not where we have them in the lineup on most nights. I think that when we get the opportunity to do those things, it's nice to get those girls those chances."
Overall, Hill was pleased with Hannibal's play on Tuesday.
"We actually moved the ball," Hill said. "We weren't trying to pass the ball through an opponent who was there. We were not forcing passes that we didn't have, yet we still moved the ball as effective as we did. I think we can be successful against a lot of teams if they can keep playing like they did tonight."
Martin had a hat trick and an assist before she moved to the goalkeeper position in the second half.
Turner scored Hannibal's seventh goal as a forward.
Both Martin and Turner made some tough saves for a combined shutout.
"Abbie did an amazing job going into a new position I don't think she's ever played," Greening said. "She had some great saves back there. Ava had some great movement on the ball with passing, taking some dribbles and taking some shots. She even got a goal, which is really exciting for us."
Greening had her first career hat trick, giving Hannibal a pair of players reaching three goals in Tuesday's win.
"It's actually really cool," Greening said. "It's my first career hat trick I've had in a game, so that's exciting."
Forward Ashley Davis scored a goal and had two assists, while Danica Selle had an assist.
Up next for Hannibal (7-4) is the Lady Pirate Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
"As a freshman, all of this is a brand new experience," Greening said. "I've gotten to watch my sister (Katie Greening) play and it's just something I'm really looking forward to do. Especially coming off of this game with how well we played and possessed. I'm really excited to see how we transition into the tournament."
Hannibal will face Perryville (4-1) at 4 p.m. on Friday.
"Perryville has been really good the past several years and we never got to play them or even see them in a competition," Hill said. "Paired us up with them on Friday night and it should be a good game. A tough team coming in here. I would imagine in order for us to get a win, we would have to be on top of things."
On Saturday, Hannibal will play Southern Boone (6-4) at 9 a.m. and St. Charles West (4-3) at 4 p.m.
"Southern Boone has become a rival of ours throughout the years," Hill said. "We don't play them in the regular season this year, but we made sure we got to pair up with them in the tournament. The last time St. Charles West came down to our tournament, they won it. I think it will be another good opportunity to play against a team like that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.