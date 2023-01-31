Harsell signing.JPG

Hannibal High School senior Evan Harsell, center, is surrounded by his parents after he signed his national letter-of-intent to play baseball for Culver-Stockton College during a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium on Tuesday.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal High School senior Evan Harsell signed his national letter-of-intent to attend and play baseball for Culver-Stockton College on Tuesday during a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium.

Harsell visited the campus and met with the coaching staff, leading him to commit to the Wildcats baseball program.

