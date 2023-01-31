HANNIBAL -- Hannibal High School senior Evan Harsell signed his national letter-of-intent to attend and play baseball for Culver-Stockton College on Tuesday during a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium.
Harsell visited the campus and met with the coaching staff, leading him to commit to the Wildcats baseball program.
"Learning what they had to offer and knowing that I wanted to be close to home really helped me with the process," Harsell said. "They were really helpful with that."
At Culver-Stockton, Harsell plans on majoring in kinesiology.
"Hopefully that can lead into more of a career in coaching or helping other people with their bodies," Harsell said. "It's kind of what I've always wanted to do, which is do something in sports."
Harsell will join a Culver-Stockton team that finished 18-30 in 2022 under head coach Brad Gyorkos.
At Hannibal, Harsell has played a variety of positions -- including first base, outfield and pitcher.
"The talks that we've had have mainly been about pitching, but first base and outfield could be in the mix, too," Harsell said. "Once I get up there, we'll figure that out."
Harsell's favorite player is St. Louis Cardinals All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is a 10-time Gold Glove Award winner.
"I love watching Nolan Arenado," Harsell said. "Just the way he takes care of his defense is something that I've always admired. The hitting side as well. He can really do it all on both sides of the ball and has a strong work ethic."
Harsell has been part of a pair of strong Hannibal teams during his sophomore and junior seasons.
Last season, the Pirates won their first outright North Central Missouri Conference championship in 36 years and broke the single season wins record with 19.
"Obviously, with winning the conference last year and the ability to learn from other people who have gone on to play college baseball like Keaton Scott and Aaris Stolte (was important)," Harsell said. "I got to learn from their experiences and what they've gone through to get to the next level has really helped me."
During the past couple of seasons, Harsell has learned plenty from Pirates head coach Ian Hatton and the coaching staff.
"Coach Hatton has really helped me a lot with really honing down my skills and playing to my ability," Harsell said. "Understanding what I excel at and understanding what everyone else excels at is really helping us all play together. I think that's why we do so well."
Prior to becoming a Wildcat, Harsell still has his senior year to play with Hannibal this spring.
"Repeating as conference champions would be a big (goal)," Harsell said. "Hopefully make it to state. Overall, I think if we just go out there and compete as a team, we will get our chance to do all of that."
