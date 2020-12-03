Hannibal senior Charlie Culp commits to HLGU

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal High School senior Charlie Culp signed a letter-of-intent to attend and play baseball for Hannibal-LaGrange University on Thursday at Korf Gymnasium.
Culp had gone to a showcase at HLGU and liked the coaching staff and how welcoming the team was.
"I've always looked at the (HLGU) program and seen what was going on out there," Culp said. "I played close by and never wanted to go too far away. It's a good fit for me. It was a good offer and I decided to take it."
Culp follows his father's footsteps, Charles Culp, in playing baseball for the Trojans.
"It's my passion," Culp said. "I love baseball and have been (playing) since I was six-years-old. My dad has taught me how to throw, how to swing. It's just in our blood."
Before Culp starts his collegiate career, he still has a spring baseball season to compete in next spring.
With Culp's junior season being canceled due to the pandemic, Hannibal baseball head coach Ian Hatton is expecting a big season in his third baseman's senior year.
"I expect the experience and all of the competitive play he took part in this summer to come together and be that solid force in the middle of the lineup for us," Hatton said. "Somebody who has power to all fields and is a very disciplined hitter."
Culp will make his debut with the Trojans during the spring 2022 season, his freshman year of college.
HLGU baseball head coach Ben Strother said he thinks Culp will fit in with the Trojans' culture well.
"We are really thrilled to have Charlie," Strother said. "We love having local baseball players and think there is a lot of really good talent that comes out of this area."
Strother added there would be plenty of opportunity for Culp to showcase his talent when he begins his collegiate career.
"We see a young man who could do it all at a fairly athletic level and we think he can definitely play at this level at a high level," Strother said. "His father went to Hannibal-LaGrange and did exceptionally well."
Hatton said Culp has put in a lot of work in the offseason and has matured as a player during his time with the Pirates.
"He has physically gotten himself in shape to the point he runs much better than he did a year ago," Hatton said. "He definitely throws it better with more confidence and accuracy. With the bat, his bat speed is there."
This upcoming season, Culp will be looked upon as a leader for the Pirates.
Culp said he feels that he has learned a lot during his time under Hatton's tutelage.
"I got to grow with him as he was growing (as a coach), I was growing," Culp said. "I think he brought a pretty good program up."
Two of Culp's favorite major league players are Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger and Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich, two former National League MVPs.
Culp said he likes to watch those two players swing the bat.
"Cody's got a nice cut that's real smooth," Culp said. "Then you got Christian Yelich, who lifts that leg up. He's got a good kick and sends it."