Hannibal sends five wrestlers to state tournament

ST. PETERS, Mo. -- The Hannibal wrestling team competed in the sectionals at Fort Zumwalt South High School on Saturday and will send five wrestlers to the state tournament.
170-pound wrestler Trevor Wilson was the champion in his weight division after defeating Ladue Horton Watkins' Isaiah Julian in the quarterfinals, Liberty's Oliver Fensterman in the semifinals and Whitfield's Reese Callahan in the first-place match.
160-pound wrestler Gavin Morawitz finished second in his weight division. Morawitz defeated Whitfield's Patrick Schulte in the quarterfinals and DeSmet's Evan Rolwes in the semifinals before falling to Liberty's Wyatt Haynes in the first-place match.
113-pound wrestler Tristen Essig finished second in his weight division. Essig defeated Chaminade's Massimo Mattina in the quarterfinals and Clayton's Nate Martin in the semifinals before falling to Whitfield's Alexander Rallo in the first-place match.
106-pound wrestler Reign Creech finished third in his weight division. Creech had a bye in the quarterfinals and fell to Whitfield's Porter Matecki in the semifinals, and then had a bye in the consolation match.
120-pound wrestler Chad Culp finished third in his weight division. Culp had a a bye in the quarterfinals, fell to DeSmet's Colton King in the semifinals, defeated Ladue Horton Watkins' David Ciorba in the consolation semifinals and defeated Liberty's Aidan Kelly in the third-place match.
Hannibal also had Koen Ramage (138 pounds), Ashton Braden (182 pounds) and Brady Zimmerman (220 pounds) compete in the sectional tournament, with none of those three wrestlers able to advance to the state tournament.
Ramage fell to Parkway North's Logan Mosier in the quarterfinals, defeated Fort Zumwalt East's Cole Doskal in the consolation first-round and fell to Whitfield's Kobe Raeman in the consolation semifinals.
Braden fell to Whitfield's Chase Brock in the quarterfinals, defeated Parkway North's Tyler Jones in the consolation first-round and fell to Liberty's Cole Wolfe in the consolation semifinals.
Zimmerman fell to DeSmet's Tanner Jackson in the quarterfinals, received a bye in the consolation first-round and fell to Liberty's Matthew Craig in the consolation semifinals.
The state wrestling tournament will be held from March 9-13 at Caleb Dahmer Arena in Independence.