HANNIBAL — Hannibal Public School District #60 is seeking to fill several coaching vacancies for next season.
Hannibal has four head coaching vacancies to fill — boys golf, boys swimming, girls swimming and speech and debate.
Two assistant coaching positions at the high school are also open for baseball and wrestling.
There are three open positions at the middle school level for cross country, girls basketball and football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.