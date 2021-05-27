JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Hannibal track and field team is looking to add some more hardware at the Class 4 state track and field meet on Friday, with the Pirates competing in 13 different events.
At Saturday’s sectional meet at Montgomery County, the Hannibal boys team placed second and the girls team placed fourth.
Hannibal track head coach Jeff Gschwender said he is proud of the way his team performed at the sectional meet and stepped up to the competition.
“We were happy with our athletes focus throughout the week and it paid off on Saturday,” Gschwender said. “There is a lot of excitement throughout the team preparing for the state meet. Our kids are extremely focused and ready to compete one more time.”
Leading the way is junior Kaiser Greenwell, who qualified for three events on the boys side.
Greenwell is slated to compete in the pole vault and long jump at 11 a.m., and will also compete in the triple jump at 3 p.m. Greenwell won the pole vault at sectionals, while coming in third at long jump and fourth in triple jump.
Pirates senior Daylan Reading placed fourth in boys discus at sectionals to qualify for state, and will compete at 11 a.m. in the state meet at discus.
Hannibal junior John Clubine just missed qualifying for state in the boys 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, placing fifth in both events at sectionals. He placed second in javelin at sectionals and will compete in the state meet at 3 p.m.
Hannibal freshman Aneyas Williams placed second at the boys 200-meter dash in sectionals to qualify for the state meet. He will race at 5:20 p.m. in the 200-meter dash at the state meet.
Williams is also part of two relay teams that qualified for state, the 4X100 and 4X200-meter relays. Both teams consist of Reading, Williams, Tyler Hardy and Sheldon Bergheger.
The boys 4X200-meter relay team will race at 2:15 p.m., while the 4X100-meter relay team will race at 3:25 p.m.
The girls team qualified for four field events and one relay race for the state meet.
Hannibal sent two girls to state in javelin, with sophomore Nora Hark placing second and freshman Kameil Crane placing fourth at the sectional meet. Both girls will compete at 1 p.m. at the state meet in javelin.
Hannibal freshman Olivia Mears placed second in girls discus at the sectional meet to qualify for state. She will compete at 11 a.m. at the state meet.
Pirates senior Cami Bross won the girls high jump at sectionals and will compete at 11 a.m. at the state meet.
The Hannibal girls 4X200-meter relay team of Aliviah Williams, Adrya Nichelson, Avion Scott and Jorie Thompson will compete in the state meet at 2 p.m.