HANNIBAL — The Hannibal offense ran through forward Bella Falconer last season as she had a record-setting season.
This season, Hannibal head coach Eric Hill hopes to get more players involved on offense.
“We have some (other) girls who can put the ball in the back of the net,” Hill said. “I think that it would honestly take a little bit of pressure off of (Falconer) and open some thing sup for her as the season goes on. I would like to see some more balanced scoring from us.”
Falconer enters her senior season coming off a 46-goal, 14-assist campaign in 2021 that earned an All-State selection, and will still be the focal point of the offense.
“When we need a goal, I think she’s one we can count on,” Hill said. “She can create for herself and we’ve got some girls who can create for her.”
Two seniors who figure to have a big role in scoring are midfielder Sadie Stine and defender Trinity Alvey.
Another key play is All-Conference senior midfielder Katie Greening, who led Hannibal in assists last season.
“Even though she plays in the back, (Greening) was our leading assist person last year,” Hill said. “Because the free kicks and corner kicks she sends in for us, Bella, Sadie Stine and Trinity Alvey and (other) girls are putting those goals away.”
Greening will also be a big part of Hannibal’s defensive efforts, along with junior Gracie Martin, sophomore Lexi Wheelan and senior Brooklyn Bumbales.
Hannibal will have a new face as goalkeeper after the graduation of All-Conference selection Sydney Hart.
Taking Hart’s place at keeper is freshman Ava Turner, who brings the experience of playing youth club soccer to the table.
“She’s played some big-time soccer at the goalie position,” Hill said. “She did really well for us (in the jamboree) and you can tell she’s got that good experience. She’s got good size and she’s also a good athlete. I think we are going to be fine in the net for the next four years.”
Hannibal finished as the North Central Missouri Conference champions and were 15-7 overall last season.
The end of last season was disappointing for Hannibal, getting bounced in the first round of the Class 3 District 8 tournament by St. Francis Borgia.
Hannibal hopes to advance further into the postseason this year.
“The conference championship (is a goal) and we look to do a little bit more in the postseason than we were able to do last year,” Hill said. “We kind of flamed out in the first round of districts and I don’t think there’s any reason (why) we can be optimistic that we can’t do better than that.”
Hannibal has not had many outdoor practices leading up to the season due to poor weather and turf replacement at Veterans Soccer Complex.
Hill said he looks for the team to click as it gets more field time in.
“We are going to start working more on getting our defenders together and our midfielders together as a group,” Hill said. “We’ve got to start working on spacing a bit better. We were a little too narrow offensively and we were too wide defensively (in the jamboree). We’ll get those things fixed, fine tune some of that stuff and we’ll be ready to go on Tuesday.”
2022 Schedule
March 22 — Warrenton
March 24 — at Kirksville
March 25 — Hickman
March 29 — Marshall
March 31 — Moberly
April 1 — Hickman
April 4 — at Mexico
April 5 — at Quincy Notre Dame
April 7 — Fulton
April 12 — at Chillicothe
April 15-16 — Lady Pirate Invitational
April 19 — Kirksville
April 21 — at Jefferson City
April 26 — at Moberly
April 28 — Mexico
April 29-30 — Central MO Invitational
May 2 — at Fulton
May 6 — at Marshall
May 9 — Elsberry
May 11 — at Southern Boone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.