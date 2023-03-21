HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal boys tennis team defeated North Central Missouri Conference rival Fulton 9-0 in its home opener on Tuesday.
The Pirates No. 1 doubles team of Gabe Foster and Jace Lee defeated Fulton's top duo of Andrew Holmes and Beau Edwards 8-1.
Hannibal's No. 2 doubles team of A.J. Herrin and Zane Lomax defeated Fulton's duo of William Harper and Owen Dickison 8-0.
The Pirates No. 3 doubles team of Stpehn Sankhill and Garrett Heaton defeated Fulton's duo of Louis Chuang and Carter Meyerhoff 8-2.
In singles play; Foster defeated Holmes 8-1, Herrin defeated Edwards 8-6, Lomax defeated Harper 8-6, Lee defeated Dickison 8-0, Sankpill defeated Chuang 8-1 and Heaton defeated Meyerhoff 8-4.
Seniors Parker Terrill and Karson Westhoff were unable to play due to not having enough practices.
Hannibal (1-0) will host conference foe Marshall (0-1) in its next match at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Martin scores hat trick in season opener
The Hannibal girls soccer team kicked off the season on the road, defeating Warrenton 5-2.
Hannibal sophomore forward Abbie Martin scored a hat trick.
Ashley Davis had a goal and an assist for Hannibal, while Kegan Greening scored a goal.
Hannibal (1-0) will host North Central Missouri Conference foe Kirksville (0-0) in its home opener at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Pirates will then face Quincy (1-0) in the Quincy Tournament at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Pirates stall in Troy Baseball Classic
After winning the open on Friday, Hannibal has fallen on hard luck at the Troy Baseball Classic.
The Pirates fell to Washington 8-3 on Tuesday with Kane Wilson getting the lone hit for Hannibal. Ryan Ross had the top pitching performance after throwing 3.1 scoreless innings while only allowing two hits.
Hannibal fell to Jackson 9-3 in Monday's first game with starting pitcher Colton Dryden taking the loss after going five innings with four strikeouts and allowing one earned run. Cooper Scott and Alex Friday each had two hits.
The Pirates fell to Troy Buchanan 10-1 in the second game with Tre Hoskins leading the way with two hits. Evan Harsell started the game and went three innings with two strikeouts, while allowing five runs.
Hannibal (1-3) will face Seckman (1-2) in the Troy Baseball Classic on Wednesday.
