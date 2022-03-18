HANNIBAL -- Hannibal enters the 2022 boys golf season with a strong team led by sophomore Quinn Thomas.
Thomas made waves as a freshman in 2021, which culminated with a Class 4 state individual championship.
"Quinn winning the state tournament as a freshman, I think it's unheard of in golf," said Hannibal golf head coach Josh Borgmeyer. "He has this ability to stay calm under pressure. It doesn't bother him one bit."
At the state tournament last year, Thomas started slow but worked his way back into title contention.
The ability to remain calm under pressure benefited Thomas when it mattered most.
"It was no secret that he was in the mix to win the state tournament going into the last two holes," Borgmeyer said. "He pulled out two pars like it was just another day on the golf course."
Even after winning a state title, Thomas has been working to improve during the offseason.
"He's a kid that golfs all the time," Borgmeyer said. "He's gotten better in the offseason. He's been working on a simulator and working on the golf course. He's gotten bigger this year, hits it further and straighter, his wedges have improved and has putting has improved."
With the graduations of Hunter Parker and Tristen Terrill, two varsity spots have opened up.
Sophomore Ashlin Sharkey was either a No. 3 or No. 4 player last year and will move up to Hannibal's No. 2 player this season.
"He'll be right behind (Thomas)," Borgmeyer said. "He actually gave him a little bit of a run in the qualifier last week and tied him at 38."
Senior Courtland Watson moves up to No. 3 after spending most of 2021 as the No. 4 player.
Junior Jack Parker is penciled in as the No. 4 player after competing in a couple of varsity tournaments in 2021.
There has been open competition for the fifth spot and it has not been determined who will get that position yet.
Borgmeyer added a couple of tournaments with tougher opponents to this year's schedule, the season opener in St. Charles and a tournament in Columbia to close out the season.
"Last year was my first year as head golf coach," Borgmeyer said. "One of the things I wanted to do this year was change it up. It gets these kids on different golf courses and a little more competition than in the past."
Some of the tougher local opponents for Hannibal figure to be Palmyra, Centralia and Troy.
2022 Schedule
March 21 -- at Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles
March 28 -- Hannibal Triangular
March 30 -- at Fulton Country Club
March 31 -- at Three Pines Gof Course vs. Highland
April 4 -- Hannibal Quad
April 5 -- Hannibal Quad
April 12 -- at Heritage Hills Golf Course in Moberly
April 14 -- Hannibal Tournament
April 18 -- Jefferson City Country Club vs. Helias Catholic
April 22 -- at Moberly Quad
April 25 -- at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club
April 27 -- at Heritage Hills Golf Course for NCMC Tournament
May 3 -- at Warrenton Triangular
May 5 -- at Battle Dual
