HANNIBAL -- Hannibal will host Kirksville on Tuesday, Jan. 25, making up its basketball games that were originally scheduled for last Friday.
It will be homecoming night for the Pirates.
The girls junior varsity team will play at Korf Gymnasium at 5 p.m., while boys varsity team will play at the middle school gym at 5 p.m. The varsity girls game will start following the girls junior varsity game and then the boys varsity game.
