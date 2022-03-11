HANNIBAL -- Hannibal rescheduled the baseball jamboree from Saturday to Thursday.
The jamboree will be held at Clemens Field instead of Hannibal Veterans Baseball Complex. All home games will be held at Clemens Field until the turf installation is completed at Veterans Sports Complex.
The Pirates will kick off the regular season with a three-game set at the Troy Baseball Classic against Troy Buchanan, Battle and Parkway West from March 18-19. The home opener will be against Moberly on March 29 at 5 p.m.
