HANNIBAL -- Schedules for several summer athletic camps were released by Hannibal High School.
The boys basketball team will be holding a camp from July 5-8 at Korf Gymnasium. Grades three through five will run from 8 to 10 a.m., while grades six through eight will run from 10 a.m. to noon.
Soccer will host a camp at Veterans Sports Complex for both the boys and girls teams. The girls camp will run from July 18-21 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and the boys camp will run from July 25-28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The youth camp for grades one through eight will run from July 18-21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The volleyball team will run a camp at Korf Gymnasium from June 27-29 for all ages. The time for high schoolers is 7 to 8:30 a.m., times for grades six through eight is 8:30 to 10 a.m. and times for grades kindergarten through five is 9:45 to 11 a.m.
Football will host a middle school camp at Porter Stadium from July 18-21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The tennis camp will be held at the middle school tennis courts for both boys and girls. Grades kindergarten through four will run from 9 to 10:15 a.m., while grades five through eight will run from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.
Band will host a camp from July 25-29. The morning session will be held in the band room from 9 a.m. to noon, while the afternoon session will be held from 12:45 to 4 p.m. at the football field.
Color Guard camp will be held from July 12-14 at Patterson Gym, running from 9 a.m. to noon.
Cheerleading camp for age four through eighth grade will be held from Aug. 16-18 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Sign-ups for the various camps can be found at https://www.hannibal60.com/our_schools/athletics_and_activities/2022_summer_camp_forms.
