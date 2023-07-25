HANNIBAL -- With the fall sports season roughly a month away, Hannibal High School has released its practice time and location schedule for the opening of practices on Monday, Aug. 7.
Practices for all fall sports athletics and activities will begin on Monday, Aug. 7.
Cross country practice will go from 6 to 8 a.m. at Porter Stadium. Hannibal's season opening race will be on Aug. 26 at Hickman.
Football practice will run from 7 to 10 a.m. at Porter Stadium. Hannibal will host the football jamboree on Aug. 18 and its season opener is on Aug. 25 against Helias on the road. The Pirates home opener is on Sept. 1 against Jefferson City.
Cheerleading practice will go from 8 to 10 a.m. at Porter Stadium.
The boys swim team will meet for practice from 5:45 to 7 a.m. at the YMCA of Hannibal. The opening swim meet will be at Ft. Zumwalt West on Aug. 26.
Girls golf will practice at Norwoods Golf Course from 7 to 9 a.m. Hannibal will kick off the season with a home invitational on Aug. 28.
Volleyball will meet at Korf Gymnasium for practice from 7 to 9 a.m. Hannibal will participate in the Francis Howell Central jamboree on Aug. 22 and open the season on the road on Aug. 28 at Troy Buchanan. The home opener is on Sept. 5 against Payson Seymour.
Softball will practice from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Softball Field. Hannibal will participate i the Centralia jamboree on Aug. 25 and open its season up in the Troy Leadoff Classic from Aug. 25-26.
Boys soccer will practice from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Soccer Complex. Hannibal will participate in the Mexico jamboree on Aug. 23 and open up its season on the road against Rolla on Aug. 26. The home opener is on Aug. 29 against Quincy Notre Dame.
Girls tennis will practice from 3 to 4:45 p.m. at the middle school tennis courts. Hannibal will kick off the tennis season on the road against Kirksville on Aug. 28 and host Troy Buchanan in the home opener on Aug. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.