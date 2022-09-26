QUINCY, Ill. – It was an evenly contested, hard-fought battle between cross-river rivals.
And it came right down to the final points in the third and deciding set.
The Hannibal Pirates dropped the first set before overcoming deficits in Sets 2 and 3 to earn an impressive road win over Quincy High on Monday night.
QHS took the first set 25-20 before the Pirates rallied to prevail 25-23, 25-22 to claim the victory.
“It was a good win for us against a tough team,” said Pirate senior Nora Hark, who had five kills, nine assists and 16 digs Monday. “We got behind, but we stuck together and kept playing together as a team.”
Senior Kate Maune was a force at the net for Hannibal. She finished with 10 kills, 16 digs and two blocks.
Ashlyn Hess had 19 assists and eight digs while Abbie Martin contributed 22 digs and Lexi Wheelan 13 digs for the Pirates.
“We’ve really focused on keeping the momentum on our side of the net,” Hannibal coach Megan Phillips said. “It’s always good when you can win a match against a good Illinois team. The girls were coming off a tough weekend with a lot of matches, but they were ready to play tonight.”
Emilia Bates connected on a spike to push the Pirates to match point before they finished off the win.
Hannibal improved its record to 13-5-1.
Quincy dropped to 8-7 overall.
“We’ve been struggling with playing together as a team,” QHS coach Kate Brown said. “But tonight we played much better. We were swinging much better and we did a lot of good things.”
Sophomore Ayanna Douglas was all over the court in the first set, dominating play at the net as the Blue Devils prevailed in the first set.
Quincy led 22-20 in the second set before Hannibal rebounded to score five of the next six points.
The Blue Devils regrouped to jump to a 6-1 lead in the final set. Sophomore Kaley Summers took control with an assortment of booming spikes for QHS.
But the pesky Pirates came right back to even the match 6-6 and it was a see-saw affair the rest of the way.
Douglas delivered an ace serve to stake Quincy to a 17-16 lead, but Hannibal had another answer by scoring five straight points.
The Blue Devils were unable to recover.
“That’s what we are struggling with, being able to finish games,” Brown said. “We’ve been doing some drills in practice to help us finish better.”
The young QHS team also received superb play at the net from sophomore Lydia Peters, who tallied a number of kills.
“We had a lot of really good young players,” Brown said. “They all had some good moments. We’ve been working on them being more aggressive and swinging away, and they did that tonight. These girls are young and they’re still learning.”
